George Brayley was diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of two

Up to 600 vehicles took part in a convoy past a five-year-old boy's home to celebrate the end of his 1,170-day cancer treatment.

Cars, motorbikes, emergency services vehicles and even some superheroes drove through Barnstaple to honour George Brayley's recovery.

His parents said their son's three-year treatment had been "very long" and the convoy "means the world" to him.

George, who had leukaemia, had been shielding due to Covid-19.

Organisers estimate there were between 400 to 600 vehicles

Hundreds of people responded to a Facebook appeal to take part in the drive-by, with organiser Mickey Parker saying he estimated there were between 400 and 600 vehicles.

Mr Parker called on people to join as he said: "This is the last day of his [George's] treatment and he will still be in isolation."

The vehicles beeped their horns as they passed by George

The convoy met at 19:00 BST on Thursday evening at Roundswell Industrial Park before travelling to George's house.

The Facebook event reminded participants to stick to social distancing rules by staying in their cars at all times and parking two metres apart.

Mum Kelly Brayley said the convoy organised for her son "means the world"

George's dad Nic described the event to mark his son's "special day" as "fantastic".

"It was the last chemotherapy tablet today and to mark the celebration we got a drive through in Barnstaple.

"Lots and lots of cars all for George, all for his special day, which is lovely as a parent."

He said his son "has gone through a journey" and "it's been fantastic to have the support we have".