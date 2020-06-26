Image copyright Harry Yolland Image caption Large groups of people have been gathering on the beach at Exmouth

Police patrols will increase in a seaside town after mass fighting broke out on a beach two days in a row.

Officers were called to Orcombe Point, Exmouth, Devon on Thursday at 20:00 BST where they said a group of up to 50 youths were fighting.

The incident came after police were also called to the beach on Wednesday after a brawl started.

Devon and Cornwall Police said that incident involved "200 young people drinking, and in some cases fighting".

The force said those involved in anti-social behaviour would be dealt with "robustly".

On Thursday, a 15-year-old boy from Exeter was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place and later released pending further enquiries.

Image copyright Jamie Forster Image caption East Devon District Council said it was emptying bins more than five times a day, but at times they were still overflowing

Resident Caroline Batty said on Wednesday evening "you couldn't see the beach for people and they were fighting... it was a mass brawl".

Lisa Thomas-Jenkins, who also lives in the town, said it was "just bonkers" and "social distancing had gone out of the window".

She added: "I know Exmouth relies heavily on tourism and I am not saying I don't want people to come, I just want people to be responsible."

Image copyright Jamie Forster Image caption Litter pickers and the council have been clearing the beach each day

A dispersal order has been put in place between midday on Friday and midday on Sunday.

Supt Antony Hart said: "Over the past two days there have been a number of incidents of disorder and anti-social behaviour.

"These reports have included large groups of young people and adults fighting, a serious assault and officers being verbally abused and spat at.

"This is absolutely unacceptable behaviour and it will not be tolerated."

Image caption Local resident Caroline Batty said: "At 08:00 the beach is idyllic and at 18:30 as you get to the end it is like hell. People have just gone a bit mad."

He said more police will be deployed to the resort and those arriving could expect to be greeted by officers.

Exmouth town councillor Bruce de Saram said he found the anti-social behaviour "distressing" and apologised to residents.