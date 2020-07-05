Image caption Police, ambulance and fire crews were at the scene

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of affray after a stand-off that lasted more than 25 hours.

Officers were called at about 09:30 BST on Saturday to reports of a man armed with a power tool making threats against emergency workers at a property on Ham Drive, Plymouth

Armed police, ambulance and fire crews attended, with nearby residents told to stay inside and the road closed.

A man was taken into custody at about 11:00 on Sunday and the road reopened.