Image copyright Google Image caption Exeter Northcott Theatre was saved from closure in 2010

Half of a theatre's jobs are at risk after it failed to secure emergency funding.

Sixteen people are expected to lose their jobs at Exeter Northcott Theatre after it was left out of funding from Arts Council England.

It predicts a loss of £2m in income as a result of having to cancel more than 200 performances in the autumn.

Redundancies were "essential to safeguard the Northcott's financial position", it said.

The theatre is waiting to hear if it will be included in a £1.57bn emergency support package provided by the government.

All UK theatres have been closed since the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in March.

Chief executive and artistic director Daniel Buckroyd said: "Unfortunately, we're announcing today that we're having to start consultations with our staff team about redundancies.

"Not something that any business wants to do, but essential to safeguard the Northcott's financial position and ensure that the Northcott charity remains fighting fit and ready for when we're allowed to reopen."

The theatre was saved from closure in 2010 after it was bought by the University of Exeter - the campus where the theatre is situated.

It said it was now 90% reliant on earned income "ever since Arts Council England removed the majority of the venue's core funding in 2010."