Plymouth pub stabbing: Five men arrested

  • 11 July 2020
The King's Head Pub in Plymouth Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to The King's Head pub in Bretonside, Plymouth at about 00:45 BST

Five men have been arrested after a man was stabbed outside a pub on Saturday, police have confirmed.

The victim in his 40s was found outside The King's Head pub in Bretonside, Plymouth, at about 00:45 BST.

He was taken to hospital with "serious stab wounds" and is in a "stable" condition, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Those arrested remain in police custody. Officers are urging any witnesses to come forward.

