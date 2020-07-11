Plymouth pub stabbing: Five men arrested
- 11 July 2020
Five men have been arrested after a man was stabbed outside a pub on Saturday, police have confirmed.
The victim in his 40s was found outside The King's Head pub in Bretonside, Plymouth, at about 00:45 BST.
He was taken to hospital with "serious stab wounds" and is in a "stable" condition, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Those arrested remain in police custody. Officers are urging any witnesses to come forward.