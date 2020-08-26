Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer injured in canoe accident
- Published
A government minister says he suffered a "pretty serious" head injury while canoeing and had to spend three nights in hospital.
Johnny Mercer, Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View, capsized in the River Tamar on Friday and hit his head.
On Sunday the swelling had got so bad that he went to the city's Derriford Hospital where he was told he had an infection and needed minor surgery.
The Veterans Minister thanked the hospital's "amazing" staff.
I think it’s important in life to work out what you’re not good at, as well as what you are. Canoeing would seem to joint that rather long and illustrious list for me. Loved it though. Still gonna finish the Tamar top to bottom.. there’s a pint on the Barbican with my name on it pic.twitter.com/URgo6uZk4Z— Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) August 21, 2020
He said the accident happened when "I went over a weir that was broken half way down, and I capsized and smashed my face on the bottom of the river".
After initial treatment at a medical centre in Launceston on Saturday, the former Army officer's head "continued to swell" over the weekend and he was admitted to hospital on Sunday.
Turns out head injury was pretty serious, and I’ve been hospitalised since sunday. Out today; just wanted to say huge and heartfelt thank you to the brilliant staff and management @Derriford_Hosp Outstanding care and compassion, even for the biggest wimp they’ve seen this year 🥰 pic.twitter.com/328SbvR59a— Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) August 26, 2020
Mr Mercer, who is Minister for Defence People and Veterans, was discharged on Wednesday and said he was "fine" but his recovery would be "slower than I had hoped".
He added that he wanted to "pay tribute to the amazing staff at the hospital who looked after me so well throughout".
"I was on my own, and on the whole, a total wimp throughout, but they were very understanding and caring."
He described Derriford as the "best hospital in the country" with staff who "are such a special part of Plymouth, they are the best of us".