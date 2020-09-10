Ben Howard's communal farm for Bantham approved Published duration 1 day ago

image caption Ben Howard said he was inspired to build a "positive local outlook" through the project

Plans to grow a "communal farm" by musician Ben Howard have been approved.

The go-ahead has been given to include a public football pitch, skate bowl, play area and a workshop for hire.

Howard received 358 out of 360 comments of support for the project, and subsequent approval from South Hams District Council.

The Yard will make room for a surfboard shaping workshop and an ancillary cafe, as well as a wildlife pond and orchard.

The communal farm will let people grow vegetables and cut flowers with a "dream to be off-grid by 2030", the plans state.

image copyright IDK image caption The derelict site could offer young people work and recreation

Planning officers had originally recommended that Howard's bid should be refused because it was in an "unsuitable location" away from settlements.

However, councillor Tom Holway said it would "allow these parishes to capitalise on the community spirit that we have found in the past few months, and contribute to the health and wellbeing of the residents".

Howard said he had been inspired by small-scale farming projects in Cornwall and Ireland "which can be very important in developing a positive local outlook and social identity".

Proposed floodlights for the football pitch and car park have been eliminated from the plans to alleviate some residents' concerns, Mr Howard's agent Mark Evans said.

image copyright IDK image caption An impression of how The Yard could look following its development

He added it was a "clear chance" to support Devon's "sustainable recovery from Covid-19", and would provide "unique health and wellbeing opportunities for young people in the South Hams".

The plans were approved by eight votes to three.