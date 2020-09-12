Missing Lorraine Cox: Man charged in murder inquiry Published duration 6 hours ago

image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police image caption Lorraine Cox, 32, was last seen in the early hours of 1 September in Exeter city centre

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who went missing in Exeter.

Lorraine Cox, aged 32, was last seen in the city centre in the early hours of Thursday, 1 September, and was reported missing two days later.

Christopher Mayer, 22, of no fixed abode, appeared before Exeter Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Mr Mayer remains in custody and is due to appear at Exeter Crown Court via video link on Tuesday.

Det Chief Insp Lee Nattrass, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said extensive searches were taking place in and around Mary Arches Street in Exeter city centre.

Ms Cox's family is being kept informed of any updates and is being supported by trained officers.

Five men aged 22, 30, 33, 43 and 71 have been released on bail until 7 October.