Drink driver groped police officer and made sexist remarks Published duration 37 minutes ago

image caption Thomas Savage admitted a series of offences at Exeter Crown Court.

A drink-driver groped a female police officer as he was being breathalysed, a court has heard.

Thomas Savage, 27, was already on bail for drink-driving when he was stopped with a punctured tyre about 20 miles from his home.

He grabbed and squeezed the officer's bottom and made a series of sexist remarks about her while in custody, Exeter Crown Court heard.

He was jailed for 46 weeks, suspended for two years.

In a victim statement the officer said: "It scared me to my core. If such a man has the audacity to assault a police officer in a police station, what is he capable of outside?

"It made me realise that at a time of equal rights and women's rights, women are still made to feel degraded by men like Thomas Savage."

'Outrageous attitude'

Judge Timothy Rose said: "The sexual assault on the police officer was outrageous and there is simply no excuse.

"It may have lasted a brief moment but it showed the sheer outrageous nature of your attitude."

Felicity Payne, prosecuting, said Savage was first stopped for drink-driving on the A361 near Kingsbridge on 10 April. He was found to be two times over the limit.

He was arrested again on 15 May when he was seen driving on three wheels.

Mr Martin Salloway, defending, said all the offences arose from Savage's mental health problems which were exacerbated by his abuse of alcohol at the time.