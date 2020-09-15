Lorraine Cox disappearance: Murder accused Christopher Mayer in court Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police image caption Lorraine Cox, 32, was last seen on 1 September in Exeter city centre

A man accused of murdering a missing woman has appeared in court.

Lorraine Cox, 32, was last seen in Exeter city centre early on 1 September and reported missing two days later.

Christopher Mayer, 22, of no fixed address, appeared at Exeter Crown Court via video link. He was remanded in custody and is next due in court on 8 October.

Police are searching woods near Newton St Cyres, about five miles from Exeter.

Officers launched a murder inquiry last week after what they said was a "significant development" in the case.

As well as investigating woodland near the city, officers still have a road in Exeter city centre cordoned off.

Mr Mayer's trial could be held in March 2021.

Five men - aged 22, 30, 33, 43 and 71 - were arrested by investigating officers on suspicion of murder.

They were all released on bail until 7 October.