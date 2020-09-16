Totnes bus crash: Driver denies causing serious injury Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Olly Tayler image caption Emergency services declared a major incident at the crash last year

The driver of a double decker bus which overturned in Devon and left dozens of people injured has appeared in court.

Kameron Allan, 20, from Paignton was at the wheel of the Stagecoach Gold vehicle when it crashed on the A385 near Totnes on 5 October 2019.

He appeared at Newton Abbot Magistrates' Court and denied 10 charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The case has been sent to Plymouth Crown Court for a hearing next month.

image copyright Catherine Serjeant image caption Passengers were cut out of the overturned bus

image caption The bus overturned and ended up in a field by the side of the road