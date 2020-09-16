Totnes bus crash: Driver denies causing serious injury
The driver of a double decker bus which overturned in Devon and left dozens of people injured has appeared in court.
Kameron Allan, 20, from Paignton was at the wheel of the Stagecoach Gold vehicle when it crashed on the A385 near Totnes on 5 October 2019.
He appeared at Newton Abbot Magistrates' Court and denied 10 charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The case has been sent to Plymouth Crown Court for a hearing next month.