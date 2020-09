Exeter crash: Ambulance driver denies dangerous driving Published duration 26 minutes ago

image caption Paul Marder pleaded not guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving

An ambulance driver has denied causing serious injury to an elderly woman by driving dangerously during an emergency call in Exeter.

The 78-year-old suffered an injured hip and ribs in the crash at a zebra crossing in Cowley Bridge Road on 22 November.

Student paramedic Paul Marder denied the charge at Exeter Crown Court, where he wore his ambulance service uniform and NHS lanyard.

He will next appear on 27 November.

The 47-year-old, of Beech Close, Crediton, is expected to face trial in July 2021.