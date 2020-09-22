Exeter University: 'Hundreds' breach social distancing at cinema event Published duration 41 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright University of Exeter image caption The University of Exeter said Sunday's event "worked well" and apologised for those breaking rules on Saturday

A university has cancelled the third evening of a cinema event after students were seen crowding together, breaching social distancing guidelines.

A "huge crowd" watched an outdoor screening of Mamma Mia organised by the University of Exeter on Saturday, students told The Exeter Tab

The university said the Sunday outdoor cinema night "worked well" after changes were implemented.

However, in light of what happened it cancelled Monday's event.

Only groups of six are allowed to meet under the latest government guidance.

'Flocked there'

Student Michael Rudley, 20, said photographs had been shared by students who had been disappointed at the handling of the event.

"People flocked there. I haven't got exact numbers - it will be in the hundreds and a lot of them aren't social distancing," he said.

"I think the university has to take quite a lot of blame for this because they know how many freshers there are and how popular freshers' events can be.

"If you say people can turn up it is hard to control numbers."

A University of Exeter spokesman said on Monday: "Unfortunately, some of our students did not socially distance as required at an outdoor cinema event on Saturday night and although the Sunday outdoor cinema night event worked well after we made some changes, we have decided to cancel this evening's film showing".

"We apologise to any students who were following the Covid-19 rules and anyone who was concerned by the lack of social distancing."