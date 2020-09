Motorcyclist killed in crash with ambulance Published duration 8 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with an ambulance.

The collision took place on Higher Exeter Road in Teignmouth, Devon at about 13:55 BST on Saturday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the motorbike rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are investigating the crash, and have requested any witnesses to contact them.