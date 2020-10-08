BBC News

Lorraine Cox: Azum Mangori denies murder of missing woman

Published
image copyrightDevon and Cornwall Police
image captionLorraine Cox, 32, was last seen in the early hours of 1 September in Exeter city centre

A man has denied murdering a woman and preventing the lawful burial of her body.

Lorraine Cox, 32, was last seen in the early hours of 1 September in Exeter.

Azum Mangori, 23, of no fixed abode, appeared at Exeter Crown Court where he spoke only to confirm his name and answer the charges.

Mr Mangori, who previously appeared in court under the name Christopher Mayer, is accused of committing the offences between 30 August and 9 September.

A trial date was set for 1 March 2021.

An inquest has heard Ms Cox's body was found in Mary Arches Street in Exeter.

Five other men, aged 22, 30, 33, 43 and 71, have also been arrested in connection with the murder investigation.

They were due to answer bail on Wednesday but had their bail date extended.

