Lundy Island 'no longer in peril' after appeal success
The future of Lundy Island is "no longer in peril" after the success of an urgent appeal that launched in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Landmark Trust, which leases Lundy, 12 miles off Devon, said £214,000 had been raised to "enable vital conservation works" to resume.
In August, managers said the pandemic had crippled the finances of the nature reserve.
It is home to 28 members of staff.
"Since we launched our urgent appeal in the summer, the support we've seen for Lundy has been extraordinary and it is with great relief that we can announce success," said Lundy general manager, Derek Green.
"Our exquisite island was facing an uncertain future - between income lost during lockdown and reduced capacity on reopening, our future was in jeopardy.
"Thanks to the generosity of so many, our island and all who depend on it for their livelihoods have greater security."
Lundy is home to rare species of birds including puffins and Manx shearwaters, insects, marine life and plants, as well as being the site of 43 scheduled monuments and many major archaeological sites.
Owned by the National Trust, the island usually gets about 20,000 visitors a year, but it was shut for more than three months from 23 March because of Covid-19 and the lockdown.
Landmark Trust added that conservation work will resume this autumn and will include planting native saplings to replace lost or dying trees, the clearance of invasive rhododendron from cliffs, plus repairing the island's paths and steps.