Plymouth stabbings: Man denies five attempted murder charges
- Published
A man has denied attempting to murder five people during a night of violence in Plymouth.
Parry Williams is accused of trying to kill three men who were stabbed in Albert Road on 19 September, and two women who were allegedly hit by a car.
He admits wounding and intending to cause grievous bodily harm to Martin Timmis, Ian Carne and Simon Short.
The 54-year-old, who also admits unlawful possession of a knife, is due to stand trial in April.
At Plymouth Crown Court, he denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Gemma Naylor and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to Shirley Pardew. The women were injured near the Railway Inn pub in Stoke.
Five people were taken to hospital, four with serious injuries, by emergency services workers who attended the scene.
Judge Peter Johnson adjourned the case for a four-day trial set to start at Plymouth Crown Court on 12 April.
He set a timetable for the exchange of prosecution and defence cases and the disclosure of evidence including CCTV footage.
Mr Williams, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody ahead of the trial.