Container full of nappies washes ashore in Devon
- Published
A container full of nappies has washed ashore in Devon.
The container is one of 11 first spotted floating in the sea off Land's End last Monday after falling from a ship.
It has washed ashore near Hartland Point in North Devon, spilling its contents on to the beach.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said it contained adult medical absorption pads, and that it was monitoring three other containers.
Gareth Shaw, from Falmouth Coastguard, said another container was expected to wash up on the South Wales coastline, possibly on Tuesday, while two others were situated on the North Cornwall and North Devon coastline.
The MCA said the other seven containers were thought to have sunk.
Martin Dorey, from #2minutebeachclean, posted on social media asking for people to get involved in cleaning up the nearby beaches.
He said: "The salvage crew are apparently at Bucks Mills, where I believe one of the containers is.
"I also understand that it's busy with cars because of half-term so everyone has to park at the top of the village and walk.
"Hence why we are asking people to go to Greencliff, Abbotsham and Westward Ho! as well to clear up if anything is there."