Man who controlled ex-partner's digital existence jailed
A man who used his ex-partner's social media accounts to send explicit clips of her to her boss and family has been jailed for three years and four months.
Cody Russell took over the 20-year-old woman's entire digital existence for five months and drove her to try to kill herself, Exeter Crown Court heard.
His actions caused her to lose two jobs after her bosses received what appeared to be sexual approaches from her.
Russell, 22, admitted stalking that caused serious harm and distress.
Russell, of Parkfield Road, Torquay, hacked into his ex-partner's bank, mobile, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat accounts, causing so much suffering that she was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.
'Domination and control'
He also sent explicit clips of the woman to her mother, sisters and friends.
When detectives visited her home, they were amazed to find her social media accounts changing as they watched them on her phone, the court heard.
Russell also took over her bank accounts and used her details to buy phones and other items.
He was warned or arrested repeatedly, but continued to stalk her as soon as he was released.
The court heard he followed her around and made it clear he knew her every movement.
Judge David Evans said Russell had acted with "possessiveness, domination and control" during the relationship and when it ended "reacted with unreasonable anger and sought to maintain control with aggressive intimidation".