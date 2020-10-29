Devon cocaine dealers operating from Church-owned house plead guilty
- Published
Four men have pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine from a village house in Devon owned by the Church of England.
They were arrested in Ide, near Exeter, on 12 May after police recovered about 2kg of the drug in nearby woods.
Lester Purdy, 66, his son Jake, 25, and Julian Eslick, 46, of Cliff Bastin Close, Exeter, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine, at Exeter Crown Court.
Trevor Forbes, aged 58, of Brasenose Driftway, Oxford, admitted conspiracy to transfer criminal property.
Lester Purdy, who lives with his son at Station Road, Ide, also admitted personal possession of MDMA and cannabis.
The house where they were arrested was a rental property owned by the Diocese of Exeter, built on a former rectory site, the court heard.
Forbes's charges related to cash seized from his car by police.
Judge David Evans adjourned sentencing to 27 November.
Jake Purdy has been released on bail, while the other three were remanded in custody.