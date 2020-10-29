Man admits manslaughter of woman killed at Devon farm
- Published
A man who strangled a woman at a farm in Devon has admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
Katherine Bevan, 53, was discovered at Combe Farm Arabian Horses, in Gittisham, near Honiton, on 3 January.
Italian national Luigi Palmas, who has schizophrenia, was originally charged with murder.
However, the 27-year-old's guilty plea to manslaughter was accepted at Exeter Crown Court, where he is due to be sentenced on 13 November.
The body of veterinary pharmacist Ms Bevan, who volunteered at the farm, was found in a bullpen. Her death was was initially believed to have been an accident.
However, a post-mortem examination revealed she had been strangled.
Palmas is thought to have been living and working at the horse-breeding farm as a backpacker at the time of the attack.
After the killing, he was seen running naked in a field and splashing mud over himself, the court was told.
Prosecutor Richard Smith accepted Palmas's plea of diminished responsibility after psychiatric reports showed he had schizophrenia.
He told Exeter Crown Court that Palmas's mental state "played a significant part in what he did".
"He was in the grip at that time of this disorder," he said.
Judge Peter Johnson said he was satisfied that Palmas had not "pulled the wool over the eyes" of the consultant psychiatrist.
Ms Bevan was described as "a very special and dear person" by the farm's owner, who added that she was "amazing and gentle".
Palmas also admitted a second charge of assaulting a member of staff at a secure psychiatric hospital in Exeter after his arrest.
He will remain at Broadmoor Special Hospital until his sentencing.