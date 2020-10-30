Devon cleaning boss sold stolen council library books
- Published
A cleaning contractor who sold £4,300 worth of books that were stolen from a library and a council has been ordered to do 300 hours of unpaid work.
Matthew Burd, of Bampton Street, Tiverton, ran a cleaning company which had contracts at a council property at the time valuable books were stolen.
At Exeter Crown Court, the 44-year-old admitted two counts of handling the proceeds of the sale of the books.
Recorder Malcolm Galloway described it as a "nasty little offence".
Burd sold 113 books on the webuybooks website for about half their purchase price.
Burd, who ran Marbles Cleaning, was found with a stolen reference book when police raided his home.
A lawyer tracked him down after finding some of her own books, which she had left in the law library, had been stolen.
'Could not afford the loss'
She found one of her books, which had a personal inscription in it, on the website and alerted the police.
Burd committed the offences despite running a successful cleaning firm and owning buy-to-let properties in Tiverton.
Mr Galloway said: "The values may not be great, but this was against two organisations that could not afford the loss.
"You have shown remorse and that is what is keeping you out of prison.
"You stole from the public and from the council and you are going to repay that by working for them unpaid for a long time," he added.
A timetable was set under the Proceeds of Crime Act, which will lead to Burd being ordered to pay £4,370.79 and costs at a later hearing.
Overall, Burd handled 17 specialist law books stolen from the council and 96 from the library.