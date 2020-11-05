Plympton coffee shop ordered to stop flouting lockdown rules
- Published
The boss of a coffee shop which allowed customers to dine in on the first day of new lockdown rules has been fined.
Finla Coffee in Plympton, near Plymouth, was given a £200 fixed penalty notice by the local council after people were seen inside.
Lockdown restrictions mean cafes must close apart from offering takeaway food and drink, click and collect, drive-through or delivery.
Plymouth City Council has also issued a prohibition notice to the venue.
It said this "requires them to stop selling food or drink for consumption on the premises, including seating outside.
"Failure to comply is an offence and punishable by a fine in a Magistrates' court".
The £200 fine has been issued as a fixed penalty notice which can double with successive breaches up to a maximum of £6,400.
Local businesswoman Julia Gray said: "I support them 100%, these guys are fighting to survive like all of us.
"What is wrong with sitting in a cafe when you are more than two metres away from everyone?
"If they go out of business, it's their employees as well."
Another woman, who did want to be named, said: "They are not the only ones who have to close, so they should go with it.
"We will support people round here but they are taking the mickey.
"It's the elderly that I worry about."
A local man said: "As long as they are being safe about it, I don't really see a problem with it."
No-one from the cafe was available for comment.
