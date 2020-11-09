Plymouth man denies killing friend during drunk argument
- Published
A man killed his friend in a drunken argument and then told police he was sleeping after they arrived following a noise complaint, a court has heard.
Simon Wotton, 43, is accused of either the murder or manslaughter of his "drinking partner" Colin Baines.
Plymouth Crown Court heard Mr Baines, 49, suffered a series of injuries to his head and neck after the pair spent 22 May together.
Mr Wotton, of Beaumont Road, Plymouth, denies the charges.
Sean Brunton, QC, prosecuting, told jurors Mr Wotton and his girlfriend Rosie Thompson, who were homeless, had been staying at Mr Baines' flat.
Jurors heard Mr Baines was an alcoholic who was "not an ideal neighbour".
Mr Brunton said Mr Baines' downstairs neighbour heard two men arguing and first called the police at about 16:00 but officers did not attend until about 18:00, after the neighbour called for a second time.
'Appeared drunk'
When the officers arrived, Mr Wotton told them Mr Baines was asleep, the court heard.
Mr Brunton said: "Mr Baines was lying on the floor and he was not moving at all.
"He was lying in a rather unusual position... police could see something was badly wrong."
The court heard when the officers tried to rouse Mr Baines they found he was not breathing.
Mr Brunton said both Mr Wotton and Ms Thompson "appeared to be drunk" and Mr Wotton told those present he had been keeping Mr Baines alive for about an hour, but Mr Brunton said he had not called for help.
The court heard Mr Wotton told police he could not remember what had happened or how Mr Baines was injured.
Mr Brunton said it was not known precisely how Mr Baines had been hurt but that his injuries were not consistent with an accident.
The trial continues.