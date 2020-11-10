Plymouth couple reunited with wedding album after 20 years
A "priceless" wedding album that was lost for about 20 years has been reunited with its rightful owners after a woman found it in her loft.
The pictures of Colin and Helena Hutt's special day were found by Vi Shawyer in her Plymouth home. She then posted about it on a local Facebook group.
The couple were reunited with the album after it was shared nearly 8,000 times.
It is the only record of their wedding and was lost after moving around during Mr Hutt's military career, they said.
Mr Hutt said the couple, who have been married for 39 years, were "absolutely over the moon" to have the album returned.
Mrs Shawyer said she found it when searching in her loft and noticed it was in "lovely condition".
"I said my goodness me, there is someone that is missing this."
Mrs Hutt explained it had gone missing many years ago, but she did not know exactly when or where as they moved several times during her husband's military career.
She said the return of the album was the "best gift that anybody could have given to us".
She thanked Mrs Shawyer and everyone who "took the time and cared enough" to share the post on social media for the "priceless" present.
Mrs Hutt said: "It was just one of those things that sort of disappeared and we never knew what happened to it.
"So we never, ever expected to see it again."
Mrs Shawyer explained being able to return the photos to the couple was particularly special to her after losing her own husband to cancer seven years ago.
"I've got my wedding album and I know what it feels [like]," she added.