Covid-19: Man jailed for spitting at police officer in Exeter
- Published
A man who spat at a police officer and a member of the public has been jailed for six months.
Christopher Jeal, 40, admitted assaulting the officer in Exeter on Saturday.
Jeal also pleaded guilty at Exeter Magistrates' Court to assaulting a member of the public by spitting at them during the same incident.
On Tuesday, the Devon and Cornwall Police Federation said spitting had been "weaponised by Covid".
Its chair Andy Berry said there had been a 62% increase in such incidents during the six months since lockdown, which was "unacceptable".
"Not only are criminals threatening a police officer by spitting at them, they are threatening the officer's family and loved ones that 'I will pass Covid on to you' and for that I would urge the courts to apply additional sentencing," he said.
Jeal, of no fixed address, was also ordered to pay the police officer £100 compensation.
Devon and Cornwall Police Ch Supt Dan Evans said he had written to three officers who were victims of "absolutely disgusting" spitting attacks at the weekend.
I wrote to three officer today, all of whom had been spat on in separate incidents across Devon over the weekend. Absolutely disgusting behaviour and totally unacceptable, makes my blood boil reading the reports of assaults on our staff #ProtectTheProtectors— Ch Supt Daniel Evans (@ChSuptDanEvans) November 9, 2020