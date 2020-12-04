Court rejects effort to block Plymouth square name change
- Published
A council will rename a public square after a black footballer after an appeal by a man claiming the plan was "racist" was rejected.
Danny Bamping appeared in court earlier to appeal a council decision to rename John Hawkins Square in Plymouth, Devon.
He claimed the local authority did not follow the correct process and were "over-reaching their power".
The local authority denied Mr Bamping's accusations and described his remarks as "inflammatory".
Mr Bamping announced in August he would be formally lodging an appeal against the council's decision, which he described as a "knee-jerk reaction".
He said it was "racist" because it was based on the colour of the player's skin in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.
In court, Mr Bamping claimed councils could only make alterations to an existing name, rather than rename a street.
He accused Plymouth City Council of not properly consulting with Mr Leslie's family and claimed the authority was "over-reaching their power".
Representing the council, Charlotte Davies said it had followed the law governing street naming and had received written approval from Mr Leslie's family.
Councillor Chris Penberthy told the court Mr Bamping's suggestion that the council was setting a "dangerous precedent" was "inflammatory".
Jack Leslie played for Plymouth Argyle for 14 years and is the club's fourth highest goalscorer of all time.
He was set to become the first black player to represent England in 1925, but was denied the opportunity when selectors were told he was a black man.
Following the ruling, Mr Penberthy confirmed the name change would go ahead as planned.
Mr Bamping was ordered to pay more than £8,000 in legal costs. He said he would appeal the court's decision.