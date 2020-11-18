Plymouth baby Sawyer Feasey died wedged beside mum on sofa
A baby who was less than a month old died when he got wedged between cushions on a sofa where his mother had fallen asleep, an inquest heard.
Sawyer Feasey was found unresponsive when his mother Jessica woke up in the early hours, in March, at their home in Plymouth, Devon.
Despite her attempts to resuscitate Sawyer he died at the scene, Plymouth Coroners Court heard.
There were no suspicious circumstances around his death, the court was told.
Mrs Feasey's health visitor spoke of how she "presented as a caring mother" and cared for her children alone.
'Well cared for'
Devon and Cornwall Police also said there was no evidence of smoking, alcohol or drug use in the house.
The post-mortem report said Sawyer was a "well cared for baby" and there were no suspicious findings.
A pathologist's report said it was not possible to give a medical cause of death, but that there was an increased risk associated with infants co-sleeping with adults on sofas.
These factors "could have contributed to his death", the report stated.
A statement from Mrs Feasey indicated how she had gone to bed upstairs but "ended up downstairs" with Sawyer after he woke for a feed.
Her next memory is waking on the sofa at about 05:15 and not knowing where he was.
'Knew he was gone'
"He wasn't there. 'Where the hell is my baby?' I sat up and I saw he was down the side of me," she said.
"When I saw him down the side I knew he was gone".
She put him on the floor and attempted CPR but "nothing I did was working. I just knew he was gone."
A statement from a paramedic said Mrs Feasey "picked up Sawyer to cuddle him" before they transferred his body to Derriford Hospital.
Senior Coroner Ian Arrow said it was not possible to give a cause of death, returning an open conclusion and adding his "heartfelt condolences" to Mrs Feasey.