Hoodie may have caused schoolboy's scooter death in Plympton
- Published
A schoolboy who was killed when his scooter was struck by a car may not have seen it because his hoodie was up.
An inquest heard that Charlie Seale, 13, may also have been listening to music from his phone when he was hit by a BMW car in Plympton, Devon.
Coroner Michael Bird said: "It is possible his hood was up and it impaired his vision to the right."
Charlie died in April 2019 when his self-propelled scooter was hit while crossing Sandy Road in the evening.
The inquest heard no-one witnessed the accident but Aaron Javadi heard a loud bang and raced to the scene where he heard music coming from the boy's body in the road.
Mr Javadi said the music was not "particularly loud" and seemed to be connected to a phone.
'Split second'
He had seen Charlie moments before and said the boy's hood was up.
The BMW driver Zack Taylor said he was driving at 30mph when in "a split second" he "saw a kid through the nearside window".
Police said the boy was thrown on to the bonnet and smashed the windscreen before being flung on to the road.
Plymouth assistant coroner Mr Bird said it had not been possible to establish the speed of the BMW but he said there was no evidence Charlie was riding his scooter inappropriately or Mr Taylor, 30, was driving improperly.
He said Charlie did not see the car and Mr Taylor did not see the boy who was dressed in dark clothes.
Charlie, of Maddock Drive, Plympton, died soon after from multiple head, chest and neck wounds.
Mr Taylor was arrested at the scene for causing death by dangerous driving but no criminal charges were brought against him.
The coroner concluded Charlie's death was accidental.