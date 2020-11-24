Drink-driver jailed for Lands End cyclist hit-and-run
A drink-driver who got behind the wheel while banned and knocked down a professional cyclist has been jailed.
Stephen Evans, 69, was four times over the legal limit when he veered onto the wrong side of the road and hit Jean-Pierre de Villiers near Ilfracombe, Devon.
Mr De Villiers - who was completing a charity bike ride from John O'Groats to Lands End - was thrown down a steep bank and seriously injured.
Evans was given a 24-month sentence.
Exeter Crown Court heard Evans was so drunk that police found him collapsed in an alleyway shortly after the crash.
He had continued to drive the Ford Focus, despite its windscreen being shattered by the impact, before dumping the wrecked car and staggering off.
'Insult to injury'
The court heard he had lost his license after a previous drink-driving conviction in 2018, and also failed an eye test the day before the crash in May 2019,
Prosecutors said he had borrowed his ex-partner's car without permission after an argument.
Mr De Villiers suffered a broken arm, a punctured lung and both his legs were shattered in the collision between Combe Martin and Ilfracombe.
Judge David Evans, who also handed down a ten-year driving ban, said the defendant had "quite literally added insult to injury".
"After this very obvious impact you did not try to find out what you had done but drove on," he said.
Evans, of Wilder Road, Ilfracombe, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving, driving while disqualified and uninsured, and failing to stop.
Mr Jason Beal, defending, said Evans was suffering from alcohol addiction at the time and had expressed true remorse.