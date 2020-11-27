John Chalachew: Plymouth rapist guilty of sex attacks on drinkers
- Published
A "dangerous sexual predator" who preyed upon people outside clubs and bars has been convicted of raping three women and a man.
John Chalachew, 32, would invite "very drunk" people back to his house and sexually assault them, a court heard.
He had denied committing a string of offences - including two while he was on police bail - in 2018.
But jurors at Plymouth Crown Court found the Ethiopian national guilty of six counts of rape.
Ray Tully, prosecuting, told the court Chalachew - an asylum seeker - would often invite people back to a party at his address in Mount Gould Road.
Once there, he said, some would find themselves "incapacitated to the extent that they either passed out or fell asleep," he said.
"In those circumstances he would have sex with them, that is to say he would rape them," Mr Tully said.
In March 2018, jurors heard, two women went to Chalachew's home and fell asleep in different rooms.
Mr Tully said they awoke to find the defendant raping them.
They reported their ordeal to the police and Chalachew was arrested later that day before being released on bail.
'Preyed on the vulnerable'
Two months later, on 24 May, a male student said Chalachew forced him to perform oral sex on him in an alleyway.
A third woman told police Mr Chalachew raped her after a night out in Plymouth in October 2018.
Chalachew denied rape and said sex with the complainants had been consensual.
He previously told the court CCTV evidence that could prove his innocence was destroyed and police had "made [his] life hell" while he was living in the city.
After the trial, Devon and Cornwall Police said he was a "dangerous sexual predator".
Det Insp Paul Otter said: "Chalachew has maintained throughout that all of the sexual encounters were consensual.
"They were not - none of the victims consented.
"Chalachew deliberately targeted them, preying on their vulnerability through their intoxicated state as they were either leaving nightclubs or making their way home from them."
He will be sentenced at a later date.