Exeter man, 97, on trial for sexual assault 'too old' for sex
A 97-year-old war veteran on trial for sexual assault has told a jury he is too old to be interested in sex.
Richard Staves, of Hoopern Street, Exeter, said he was a "huggy sort of person" but there was nothing sexual about his behaviour, Exeter Crown Court heard.
The former Royal Marine denies five counts of sexual assault between June 2016 and February 2017.
His accusers told the jury he kissed them against their will.
The five women also said he touched their breasts or thighs or pressed them up against a wall.
Spoke to women
Mr Staves previously told the court he felt lonely after the death of his wife.
He said he walked up and down an alley near his home, known as Prison Lane, every day and often spoke to women he met there.
He denied touching any of the women sexually but said he sometimes held on to their arms or shoulders to support himself as he walked up the steep and narrow lane.
He told the court: "I conversed with anybody. I am very old-fashioned. I say good morning to people, men and women, all the time.
Arm around shoulder
"Oh, yes, I touch them in a friendly way. I used no force, that would be completely against my nature.
"I may have put an arm around their shoulder in a friendly manner. I don't recall touching any breasts.
"I may have kissed them, but if so, it was a friendly peck on their left cheek.
"I might have been over friendly with a woman who I sat with on a bench at the bottom of the lane but it was not for a sexual reason. I probably put my hand on her leg to emphasise something.
"There was never any sexual reason. My sex life has left me for a very long time."
The trial continues.