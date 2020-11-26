Exeter war veteran, 97, guilty of sexually assaulting five women
- Published
A 97-year-old war veteran has been found guilty of sexually assaulting five women.
Richard Staves would first talk to his victims about his loneliness following his wife's death before going on to grope or kiss the women.
Staves of Hoopern Street, Exeter, was told by Judge David Evans a suspended sentence was likely due to the risk of him contracting Covid-19 in prison.
Sentencing at Exeter Crown Court was adjourned to hear medical evidence.
Judge Evans said: "My thinking is around the pandemic situation, which is serious in custody, and I am aware of the Court of Appeal guidance which says I should look very carefully at suspending any sentence I impose where immediate custody would likely lead to an outcome which would be very difficult to bear."
Mother and student
Staves, a former Royal Marine who served in World War Two, was convicted by a jury of five counts of sexual assault.
He had denied the charges on the grounds he was too old to be interested in sex and is a "huggy sort of person".
All five incidents took place in an alleyway near his house in Exeter between June 2016 and January 2017.
The victims included a student, a young mother with a pram and a woman waiting for a lift on a nearby bench.
One of the women reported the incident to police at the time, while others came forward after hearing of the assaults on social media.
The jury heard Staves had "abused any sympathy" the women felt for him by going on to assault them.
Staves had been cautioned by police a few weeks before the first assault for touching a women on a bus.