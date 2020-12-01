BBC News

Guinea pigs rescued in Devon from sealed box in bin

Published
image copyrightAnimals in Distress
image captionGuinea pigs Jingle and Noel are recovering after being found in a rubbish bin in Littlehempston, Devon

Two guinea pigs have been rescued from the rubbish after being sealed in a cardboard box and dumped in a bin, a rescue centre has revealed.

They were saved from a "really horrible death" by a woman in Devon who found them before the refuse collectors arrived, Animals in Distress said.

Volunteers have named the "sweet and friendly" pair Jingle and Noel.

They arrived emaciated and covered in parasites, but are now looking "lovely and fluffy," the charity said.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, said she could feel the box moving when she lifted it out of her bin in Littlehempston, near Totnes.

image copyrightAnimals in Distress
image captionThe pair were rescued from a sealed cardboard box

The guinea pigs will remain at the Newton Abbot centre until they are fully recovered and have already been given a new home to go to when they are feeling better.

The charity said: "They were starving and ran straight to their food bowl to eat, rather than hiding away as most guinea pigs do when they first arrive.

"They were covered in mites, but after a much-needed bath and groom they are looking lovely and fluffy and they are already putting on weight.

"How anyone could do this is beyond all of us - it's so unnecessary as there are many rescue centres who will take animals in."

