Five-month-old rescue puppy mauled to death by dog in Plymouth
A five-month-old puppy was mauled to death by another dog while out on a walk, leaving its owners devastated.
Rescue puppy Diego was attacked and killed by an "American bulldog-type" dog in a park in Plymouth, Devon, police said.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at about 19:00 GMT on Monday.
Karis Chase Woodall said Diego was "a very lovely boy".
"He was so sweet," she said. "We'd only had him a month."
"I think I'm still in shock from the incident itself. I've been so focused on getting information to give to the police so they can do something, but my husband is definitely starting to really grieve now."
Mrs Woodall said Diego was on his lead and had been playing with another dog "quite happily" when a "large dog came running towards me".
"This dog almost took me off my feet to just grab Diego," she said.
"It took about four or five people to get him off.
"I was physically trying to prise its jaws open but unable to."
Mrs Woodall added that the woman with the offending animal "apologised and walked off".
Devon and Cornwall Police said it wanted to speak to the owner, who is described as about 5ft 2ins (1.57m) tall, in her 20s, with dark hair and wearing a pink hooded top and jeans.
Officers said the dog was wearing a collar with the word "nervous" stitched into it and may have been called Domino or Oreo.
Mrs Woodall said the whole incident was "just horrendous".
"I don't want anyone else to be scared walking their dog or feeling fearful," she said.
"But if you have a dog with any potential to do that or you have any concerns, just don't take any risks."