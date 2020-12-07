Teens released after death of 17-year-old boy in Newton Abbot
- Published
Three teenagers who were arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after the death of a 17-year-old boy in Devon have been released under investigation.
Officers were called to a car park on Queen Street, Newton Abbot, at about 01:45 GMT on Saturday.
The 17-year-old boy, from Cullompton, was taken to hospital.
His death is being treated as "unexplained", Devon and Cornwall Police said.
An 18-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy have been released.
Det Ch Insp Alexandra Doughty, said: "This is a very sad incident and my thoughts are firmly with the family of this young man.