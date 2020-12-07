Girl, 13, killed in quad bike accident while tending horses
A teenage girl was killed in a quad bike accident as she went to tend her pony and a horse at the family farm, an inquest has been told.
Artemis Morgan, 13, rode the vehicle to a field at Forder farm, in Buckfastleigh, Devon, in April 2020.
She may have been barged by a horse, rolling the bike on top of her, breaking her neck, the inquest heard.
Recording a conclusion of accidental death, the coroner Ian Arrow said the exact circumstances may never be known.
The inquest heard that Artemis - described as a "petite, slightly-built young female" who was 5ft 5ins tall (1.65m) and weighed 7st 12lbs (50kg) - was quite used to going up to the field to rug [put blankets on] horses.
She had taken rugs and had her long hair tied in a ponytail, which was found trapped beneath the Honda bike, the hearing was told.
Det Con Susan Browne, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said she believed Artemis had rugged one of the horses and was rugging a second when for "some inexplicable reason" the animal took fright and knocked the teenager when she suffered the fatal injury.
Police collision investigators said they believed the quad bike was pulled over or tipped over by one of the horses on to her, trapping her hair underneath it while she was standing by it.