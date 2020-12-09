Care worker stole £35k from dementia patient
A carer stole a dementia patient's life savings of £35,000 and spent the money on an 11-month drink and drugs binge, a court has heard.
Sophie Stocker, 24, and her boyfriend Toby Walker, 26, used a 77-year-old's stolen bank card to withdraw cash almost daily. They both admitted fraud.
The pair spent the money on cocaine, holidays and pub visits.
Both were sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years, and 160 hours of community service.
Exeter Magistrates' Court heard how they treated the schizophrenia and dementia sufferer's money as their own and were only caught when the bank became suspicious of their spending at the start of the lockdown.
Police found the bank card hidden behind a wardrobe when they raided the couple's home in April.
Stocker was the patient's key worker who was employed by a care company in Exeter to make regular visits to him at his home.
He feared he would no longer be able to live independently after Stocker and Walker stole his £34,941 life savings, but the money has now been refunded by his bank.
Stocker, of Nightingale Lawns, Cullompton, and Walker, of Prispen View, Silverton, were both jailed for 20 months, suspended for two years by Recorder Mr Malcolm Gibney.
He told Stocker: "It was a difficult job in difficult circumstances but one where you found yourself able to access funds that he both needed and was entitled to.
"You took the liberty of taking his card and using it for your own ends," he added.
They were both ordered to do 170 hours of unpaid community work, 20 days of rehabilitation activities, pay £200 costs each and curfewed for two months.