Exeter war veteran, 97, sentenced for sex assaults
- Published
A 97-year-old World War Two veteran has been banned from approaching lone females after sexually assaulting five women near his home.
Richard Staves pretended to need help getting up the steep lane next to Exeter Prison before going on to grope or kiss the women in 2016 and 2017.
The judge at Exeter Crown Court said he was spared jail because coronavirus could be "lethal" for a man of his age.
He was given a 16-month suspended jail sentence for the five offences.
Retired plumber Staves, of Hoopern Road, Exeter, was found guilty of sexual assault last month.
The great-great-grandfather and former Royal Marine was also banned from entering Prison Lane and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.
His victims included a student, a young mother pushing a buggy, and a woman who Staves befriended as she waited on a bench for a lift at the entrance to the lane.
Judge David Evans told Staves: "The five women were duped by you pretending you needed assistance and were merely a lonely, bereaved, elderly gent who was only seeking conversation."
"When they thought you were touching their shoulder looking for sympathy you then deliberately touched them sexually.
"Your age and infirmity made them unwilling to report it until they saw Facebook posts about the others.
He added: "What acts in your favour is the pandemic and the conditions in prison which would be extremely onerous for a man of your age and infirmity, and possibly lethal.
"I think it is better for you to live as long as you may, conscious that you live the rest of your life in disgrace."
Brian Fitzherbert, defending, said Staves had served his country and had an unblemished character until the death of his wife led to him committing these offences, which ended when he was arrested.