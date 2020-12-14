Exeter attack victim used silent code on 999 call
A woman who called 999 while being attacked by her boyfriend used a silent code to tell police she needed help but was unable to speak, a court heard.
Emma Parkinson raised the alarm when she was kicked in the face by Alexander Boy at her home in Exeter.
Boy, 25, of Station Road, Keswick, admitted battery and was jailed for 16 months at Exeter Crown Court.
Miss Parkinson pressed 55 during the 999 call. This told the operator she was too scared or unable to speak.
The system, called the Silent Solution helps call handlers distinguish between nuisance and genuine calls.
The attack happened on 13 September after Boy had been drinking, the court heard.
He woke Miss Parkinson up at 04:00 GMT by sitting at the end of her bed and playing loud music on his phone.
When she kicked him off the bed, he pulled her to the ground before kicking her in the face.
Boy was arrested as he fled Miss Parkinson's flat and officers found her injured in her bedroom.
Miss Parkinson was left with bruising all over her face and head, the court was told.
At the time of the attack, Boy was serving a suspended sentence for two previous attacks on Miss Parkinson.
Judge Timothy Rose told Boy: "You have a very worrying inability to control yourself in matters of domestic violence.
"This assault occurred when you were under the influence of alcohol, which makes it worse rather than better."
He imposed a seven-year restraining order banning any further contact with Miss Parkinson.
In a victim impact statement, Miss Parkinson said she was being treated for depression and felt embarrassed for ignoring advice from friends who warned her against resuming the relationship.