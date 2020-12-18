County lines: Drug dealer set up Exeter operation on-the-run
A drug dealer who set up a county lines operation while on-the-run from police has been jailed.
Connor Wilbraham organised the network of couriers and street dealers in Exeter while he was on-the-run from the police after jumping bail in Wales.
Wilbraham, 21, of Wirral, Merseyside, admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine and possession with intent to supply.
He was jailed for seven years six months at Exeter Crown Court.
Wilbraham was arrested by police while selling drugs in Rhyl, North Wales, in March 2018, but failed to turn up for his sentence, the court heard.
Drug debt
He recruited drivers to take a series of young dealers from the Wirral to Exeter between February and July 2020.
Up to 1,543 ready-wrapped street deals, each worth £10 to £20, were taken on each trip.
The illicit business was thought to be worth £300,000, the court heard.
The so-called Manc Joey gang carried on dealing throughout the first lockdown and were caught because their activities were very obvious on deserted streets.
Mark Worsley, defending, said Wilbraham was acting under pressure because he owed a drug debt when he was arrested in 2018.