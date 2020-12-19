Murder investigation launched after body found
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man.
The victim, who is yet to be identified, was found in Wembury, near Plymouth, on Thursday morning.
Paramedics and police were called at about 10:15 GMT to a property in Hawthorn Drive following "concerns for the welfare of a man".
"Specialist" Major Crime Investigation Team officers are leading the inquiry, Devon and Cornwall Police's Det Ch Insp Rachael Bentley said.
"People can expect to see an increased level of police activity in and around the property in the coming days," she added.
*We would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard any suspicious behaviour around the Hawthorn Drive area between Sunday 13 December and Thursday 17 December."
A cordon remains in place at the address and house inquiries are being conducted in the area.