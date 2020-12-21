Wembury murder investigation: Death of man 'was isolated incident'
A man's death which sparked a murder investigation is being treated as an "isolated incident" by police.
Officers were called to Hawthorn Drive in Wembury, Devon, on Thursday after reports of concerns for the welfare of a man.
The force said the man found dead at the scene was 60-year-old Stephen Fogg.
Officers are appealing for anyone who knew Mr Fogg or spoke to him before 17 December to come forward to help with their investigation.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the investigation into Mr Fogg's death was being led by the force's Major Crime Investigation Team, which was pursuing "many" lines of inquiry.
A spokesman said: "This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public in the Wembury area.
"The public will continue to see an increased level of police activity in the area, as would be expected in such a serious matter."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers