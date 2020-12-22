Dartmoor sexual assault: Two arrested as teenagers attacked
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two teenage girls on Dartmoor.
The girls were attacked in a car after they were offered lifts home from Plymouth city centre at about 02:00 GMT on Sunday.
They were driven seven miles (11km) to Dartmoor against their will before being driven back.
Two men, aged 30 and 26, were arrested and have since been released while inquiries continue.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were treating the attacks as an isolated incident.