Plants Galore garden centre offers 4,000 free Christmas trees
A garden centre is giving away 4,000 Christmas trees for free to help "spread a bit of Christmas cheer".
Plants Galore, which has four branches in Devon and one in Somerset, said lower than expected sales through December meant they had lots of trees left.
Seasonal manager Matt Pollard said: "We're just trying to make everyone's Christmas a little bit better."
People have until Christmas Eve to pick one up.
Mr Pollard said the trees are ready to go on a "first come, first served" basis and there is "no catch".
"We have approximately 4,000 trees from 3ft (0.9m) to 8ft (2.4m) still in store," he said.
"We expect trees to go fairly fast... and there is no limit on the number of trees you want to take.
"If you want 100 trees then just load them up and take them away and good luck to you," he said.
Plants Galore has branches in Plymouth, Totnes, Exeter and Newton Abbot in Devon and one in Yeovil, Somerset.