Devon man had nearly six million child abuse images
- Published
A terminally ill man with nearly six million child abuse images has avoided jail for already being "effectively a prisoner" at home, a court has heard.
Stephen Ward, 64, of Cary Park, Torquay, had so many files police took over two years to examine them.
He admitted four counts of making and one of distributing indecent or prohibited images of children and one of possessing extreme images.
Ward was sentenced to 18 months in jail suspended for two years.
He was also ordered to attend a sex offenders' course and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order, allowing the police to monitor his internet for 10 years.
'Living a lie'
Ward suffers from a rare brain disease and the only times he has left home in the past four years have been trips to hospital, Exeter Crown Court heard.
Police raided Ward's home in February 2018 after being tipped off to him sharing child abuse images, the court was told.
Officers classified almost 30,000 abuse images or films found on his three computers which were downloaded since 2006.
They contained nearly 7,000 of the worst category, with about five-and-a-half million other suspicious files which could not be examined in detail due to time constraints, the court heard.
He got many of them online where he also uploaded images.
Judge Peter Johnson told Ward: "You were a family man and a working man for most of your adult life but from 2006 to 2018, you were living a lie.
"There were a huge number of items which were not examined properly because of pressure on resources.
"I am satisfied that, having regard to your medical condition, which is a serious one which keeps you effectively as a prisoner in your own home, only leaving to obtain life-saving treatment, that this sentence can be suspended."