Two men jailed for homophobic and racist assault put on social media
Two men have been jailed for a homophobic and racist attack broadcast on social media.
Ben Draper, 30, and Stuart Shewell, 29, of Morgan Avenue, Torquay, attacked and robbed Jakub Pawlowiec, causing severe head injuries, while shouting abuse.
The pair admitted robbery and assault causing grievous bodily harm at Exeter Crown Court.
Draper was jailed for 12 years, with a four-year extended licence, and Shewell for seven years and six months.
Part of the attack in March was streamed on the social media app Houseparty by Draper, who kicked the victim so hard in the face one of his eyes was forced into his skull and he suffered brain damage.
Mr Pawlowiec was brought to a backpackers' hostel in Torquay by Draper, who claimed he was a male escort, on the night of 30 March only to be attacked and robbed while being subjected to racial and homophobic abuse, the court heard.
Shewell then joined in the attack, after which the unconscious victim was left in a graveyard across the road.
Mr Pawlowiec suffered brain damage and had little memory of what happened.
'Wholly innocent man'
Blood evidence on Draper's clothes showed he had carried on kicking the victim when he was already bleeding badly, the court was told.
The attackers then returned to the hostel and were heard laughing and joking.
Draper has three previous convictions for racially-aggravated crimes and both men were on suspended sentences.
Judge Peter Johnson said the initial motive of the attack was robbery but the offence was aggravated by the homophobic language used by both men.
He said: "You were both involved in acts of sustained and serious violence against a wholly innocent man which left him with multiple fractures and will almost certainly have a permanent effect on him. "