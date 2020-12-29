Wembury death: Second person charged with murder
A second person has been charged with murder after the death of a 60-year-old man in Devon.
Lee Chugg, 41, from Plymouth, is accused of murdering Stephen Fogg, whose body was found in Wembury, near the city, on 17 December, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Mr Fogg's body was found at a bungalow in Hawthorn Drive after emergency services were called.
Mr Chugg is due to appear before Plymouth magistrates on Tuesday.
Jodie Swannick, 31, of no fixed address, has also been charged with murder and was remanded in custody after appearing before city magistrates last week.
She is due to appear at Exeter Crown Court in January.