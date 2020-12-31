Dartmoor: Snow day-trippers urged not to visit the moor
Visitors have been urged to stay away from snow-covered Dartmoor after vehicles got stuck and "poor parking" led to the closure of a main road.
Overnight snowfall lured many families to parts of the Devon beauty spot such as Princetown and Sharpitor.
But police reported a number of road accidents amid the icy conditions.
And traffic officers said the B3212 at Dousland had been closed "due to the exceptionally poor parking by hundreds of motorists".
Tavistock Police tweeted: "Members of the public take our advice and do not come up to the moors to see the snow - motorists are now getting stuck and traffic ground to a halt.
"If you can't get through the road nor can we or any emergency service."
Devon and Cornwall Roads Traffic Police tweeted: "The snow conditions on Dartmoor are deteriorating at present, visibility now seriously reduced in parts.
"Please drive safely and if you are visiting consider leaving soon."
Phil Starkey tweeted a video from Sharpitor showing parked vehicles on both sides of the road, saying: "God help anyone that needs an ambulance in the Sharpitor/Peek Hill area of #Dartmoor this afternoon!"
Deputy Chief Constable Jim Nye urged people to "please be careful on the roads".