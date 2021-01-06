Covid: Plymouth cafe owner sets up laptop scheme for children
A Plymouth cafe owner is calling on people to donate their spare laptops and devices to help children access remote learning.
Jack Harman, who runs the Hutong Cafe in Stonehouse, put out the call for tech on the cafe's social media pages on Monday within hours of the new lockdown announcement.
He said he wanted to get the devices to children as quickly as possible.
He said: "It is all of our responsibility to help a child."
Mr Harman said he was hoping to collect, sanitise and wipe the memory of donated devices this week and start getting them to families early next week.
He said: "The response has been great and I think ultimately people want to help and they have seen doctors, nurses, teachers and key workers do phenomenal things during this crisis and they are thinking 'what can I do?'."
He was inspired after seeing a post on social media from a friend who did not have enough devices for her children.
"I contacted her because I had a spare device sat in my cupboard," he said.
"My cafe is in a really fortunate position in that... we have a phenomenal community that always want to know how they can help and I thought, quite frankly, I am going to take advantage of that."
Mr Harman, a former teacher and current school governor, said he had spoken to a number of local primary schools and would be working with them to create a bank of laptops for children to access.
He said there was a government scheme for children to access technology but that it was means tested and "quite slow".
Mr Harman urged anyone not in Plymouth not to travel to donate but to contact their local schools.